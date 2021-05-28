Charles T. “Chuck” and Mary Ellen Doyle, center, donated $1 million to College of the Mainland on May 24. Also pictured from left is Dawn King, Melissa Skipworth, Alan Waters, trustees of the college; Warren Nichols, president of the college; Verna Henson, trustee; Don Gartman, trustee; Christopher C. Doyle; Bill McGarvey, trustee; Matthew T. Doyle; and Mike Burkhart.