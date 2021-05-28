TODAY
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Rainwater Harvesting” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. Master Gardener and Certified Rainwater Harvesting Specialist, Nat Gruesen, will present the class. To register, visit https://gal veston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will host a virtual conversation with author Angie Thomas from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/angie-thomas. Thomas is author of “The Hate U Give,” “On the Come Up” and “Concrete Rose.” Questions can be submitted beforehand to Dustan Archer at darcher@rosenberg-library.org or by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present the 1NE Love Experience youth night event at 7 p.m. today at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Beach attire is suggested, but not required. Admission is free. For information, call 310-910-4704.
The city of Friendswood will have its free Concerts in the Park events from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Stevenson Park Gazebo at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs and food. Wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged. Modulation will perform. For information, visit www.friend swood.com.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. today. Lisa Smith will present “Genealogy from a private investigator’s perspective.” For information and link to access webinar, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through June 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Sea Isle Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Milton Pines Park at 4100 Mason Drive in Sea Isle. Various vendors will sell a wide variety of wares. There also will be concessions. For information, email bloombythesea@att.net.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 1NE Hope Love Lyrics and Laughs Experience has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. The event will feature Kelly Price, Marcus D. Wiley, Lyfe Jennings and more. COVID safety protocols will be strictly enforced. For tickets and information, visit https://ticketstripe.com/1neHop eExperience, or call Paul Morgan Courville, 409-347-3773.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through June 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through June 27 (excluding June 20) at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
RevUpNation, F.E.A.R, and 750 Productions will present its Crawfish Music Festival & Crawfish Boil event from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Gaff Toppers Outdoor Club at 3602 8-Mile Road in Galveston. Tickets are $40. For information and tickets, call 310-910-4704.
The city of League City will conclude its “Sundays in the Park” event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City. Admission is free, but guests are asked to take new or gently used children’s books to donate to the League City Rotary Club. For information, visit www.leaguecitycvb.com/sundays.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
ONGOING
Sea Star Base Galveston is accepting registration for its overnight summer camps and day camps at www.ssbgalveston.org/camps. The camps begin Sunday. For information, call 409-572-2560.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 18; June 28 through July 2; and July 19 through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
The Bryan Museum is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.thebryanmuseum.org. Session I is July 12 through July 16, and Session II is July 19 through July 23 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Susannah Brown, summercamp@thebryanmuseum.org or 409-220-3316.
Island East-End Theatre Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer theater camp at www.islandetc.org. The camp is for incoming third-graders through 12th grade. “Seussical” will be the musical presented. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays July 12 through July 30 and Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. For information, call 409-762-3556.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrr museum.org.
UPCOMING
The Hitchcock Independent School District is offering its “Aim For The Stars Rocket Camp” from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 7 through June 10 at Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock. For district students entering fourth- through sixth-grades. Registration is free. Tuesday is the deadline to sign up. Space is limited. To register, visit www.hitchcockisd.org. For information, contact Cherissa Crawford, ccraw ford1@hitchcockisd.org or 409-316-6545.
The 24th annual Galveston Juneteenth banquet will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Mary Patrick will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
Upward Hope Academy will honor the class of 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Events at The Tasting Room at 3316 Church St. in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP by Tuesday. For tickets and RSVP, email kjoybower@gmail.com or call 409-996-5823.
La Izquierda will present its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday’s through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Robert Kuhn and Jordan Tydings will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club and Constable Jimmy Fullen will sponsor an event featuring Victor Avila from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 8 in the ballroom of the San Luis Hotel at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Dinner is $16 per person. Must RSVP by June 4. To RSVP, contact Marilyn Harris, homefree9990@yahoo.com or 713-256-4767.
The Galveston and Texas History Center at Rosenberg Library will host a free documentary screening for a new Juneteenth documentary by Sam Collins and Sam Addington at 6 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. Participants must register. To register, visit http://rosen-lib.org/juneteenth or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 117.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 June 7 through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
The Bryan Museum will have its children’s painting workshop series from 9 a.m. to noon June 7 through June 10 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To register, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org. For information, call 409-632-7685.
The 2021 Galveston Juneteenth Gala will be at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $40 per person or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets and information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
G. Lee Gallery and CASA of Galveston County will present the new virtual show “I Saw the Lights” featuring Jaston Williams June 10 through June 28. Tickets are $25 per person; group tickets also are available. To purchase tickets, visit ShowTix4U. Donations also will be accepted at www.casagalveston.org. For information, call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its “Legacies of Excellence” Juneteenth celebration event at 6 p.m. June 11 at the Juneteenth Legacy Project’s headquarters at 2211 Strand St. in Galveston. Naomi Carrier will be the presenter. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future will have its second annual Swing for a Cause TopGolf Classic from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 at Top Golf Webster at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. For information and registration, contact Geny White, gwhite@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will host its 27th annual Juneteenth softball tournament June 18 and June 19 at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The group also will sell barbecue sandwiches and other concessions from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 19. To sign up or get more information, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin Boyd, 713-299-5041.
The 42nd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth celebration, celebrating the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth, will be at 10 a.m. June 19 in the front yard at Ashton Villa at 2310 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call Pete Henley at 409-392-0317.
