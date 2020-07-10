HAPPY BIRTHDAY Cortney Courville, Rick Benavides Sr., Shirley Bradberry, Ethel Bea Martin, Bréayra Richard, Raymond Medina, Dorothy Turner-Bryant, Chris Hernandez, David Connell, Reginald W. Dunn Sr., Lori Cotton-Moore and Kesha Davis.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
