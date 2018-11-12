Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Morning Cloudy, then windy with periods of showers in the afternoon. High 64F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Colder. Low 41F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%.