Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration instructor Karen Alsept stands with her 10 Quickstart-plus HVAC Helper students who all passed their EPA Section 608 Universal certification exam at the completion of their training on April 9. Pictured from left is Andrew Quintana, Alsept, Alex Neal, Efrain Garza, Yulianna Perez, Ramses Flores Demetrio, Andre Perry, Joshua Marshall, Ronald Cokins, Zachary Folse and Leonardo Morales.