Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
THURSDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Rotary Club of League City will have its annual Polar Bear Plunge for Polio Plus event at 9 a.m. Saturday at the South Shore Harbour Resort pool at 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For information, visit www.leaguecityrotary.com or call Ava Sloan, 832-315-0502.
SUNDAY
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 32nd appreciation services of its pastor, the Rev. A. C. Tryon, and his wife at 10:15 a.m. Sunday during its normal virtual service. For information, call Jeanette Elias, 713-253-0461.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package beginning Monday at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Appointments will begin Jan. 29. To schedule, email galvestontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays Feb. 1 through April 12 and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Bay Area Christian School will have its K-12 preview night at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
TUESDAY
Galveston College will sponsor a Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Seibel Wing at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Donors should register to make an appointment at giveblood.org. For information, email Kay Reagan, kreagan@gc.edu.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
