TODAY
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Representatives from the Galveston Police Department will be in attendance. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Texas City will have its Touch-a-Truck family event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-284-0370 or visit thealliance bayarea.org.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its Genteel Junque sale from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. today and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Depot on Market, 3304 Market St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org, or call Nick Barbee, 409-765-3457.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg- library.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Pokemon Saturday event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. today at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The 39th annual Island Oktoberfest will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today; and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonoktoberfest.com or call 409-762-8477.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will have its Watch out! Movie Matinees event at 12:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Freaky” will be shown. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its October Fest Haunted House event for ages 5 and older from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural chili cook-off honoring first responders from noon to 4 p.m. today at the Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave. in League City. General admission is $15 per person. For tickets, visit leaguecity chamber.com.
The Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest will be through Nov. 8 at G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B in Galveston. For artists ages 16 and older. For registration information, visit gleegallery.net/brushes-by-the-beach-pleinair or call 409-370-7350.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 136th church anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Jerry B. Lee, 409-356-3901.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Chenica Grant, from Church of the Bay, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance will have its Butterfly Release Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Dr. Todd Masel, director of the epilepsy program at the University of Texas Medical Branch, will be the guest speaker. Event is free, but registration is required. For information, visit gceatx.org/events or call 409-207-7768.
MONDAY
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 3 p.m. to dusk weekdays; 10 a.m. to dusk Saturdays; and noon till dusk Sundays through Oct. 31 at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at 2425 E. Main St. in League City. The board will be discussing the district’s State Financial Accountability Rating. Visit ccisd.net.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its annual teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 894-6272-4148 with passcode: 528414, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room F117 of the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston Independent School District will have its Halloween Trunk or Treat event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the parking lot in front of Ball High School on 41st Street between Avenues O and N1/2 in Galveston. For information, visit gisd.org or call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
The 18th annual Yawl Ketch The Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off Friday and Oct. 30 at 901 Main St. in La Marque. Entry fee is $80 per team. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Upward Hope Academy will offer safe trick or treating for families and their children from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. All are welcome. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The BOO Dash 5K and Kids K fun run, sponsored by INEOS ICAN Foundation and Running Alliance Sport, will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Clear Lake Recreation and Community Center, 400 Woodcombe Drive in Houston. For registration, which ends Thursday, visit www.boodash.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
