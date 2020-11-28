HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kristi Neal, Victoria L. Castro, Adaan Lozano, John Herrin, Dionna Womack, Deandrea Boyd, Herbert Williams, Walter Manuel, Cynthia Martinez, Melanie Price, Jeffery Anderson and Peacola Johnson.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Andrew and Valerie Danner, celebrating 11 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dortheia Armstrong, Watkins Jackson IV, Barbara Woolfolk, Don Simms, Alexandria Green, Ruby Sapsky, Casey Smith, Vincent Serio, Felipe Staples, Dana Lauren Smith, Annese Joe, Sheila and Janice Rivers, Joseph Isaiah Batiste, LaTasha Brown, Napoleon Spiller, Claudette Davis and Michelle Richardson.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jerry Joe Massa, Jennifer Smith, Samuel Thomas, AR Warner, Malcolm Smith, Dereck Henry, Alfred Quintana, Shunta Antwi, Miacona Charles-Bester, Valerie Boyer and Keyana Young.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Al and Pat Brouillard, celebrating 74 years of marriage.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

