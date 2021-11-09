TODAY
Yaga’s Entertainment will launch its “Beads for Needs” bead recycling program for students in Ball High School’s Life Skills Program through Friday. Students and community members are encouraged to take your old Mardi Gras beads to Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For more information, call Elizabeth Matthews, 409-770-0999.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its annual Unshakeable Conference daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend evening services, but morning events you must register. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Take a dish to share for Thanksgiving potluck dinner. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 10 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S. Suite 200 in League City. Glenn Freedman, Ph.D., will be the facilitator. “Business Made Simple” by Donald Miller will be discussed. Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecity chamber.com.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
College of the Mainland will have its Native American Heritage Month Celebration from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. today in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Health & Wellness Expo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. To sign up as a vendor or sponsor, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have a free evening reception to hear all the trip details on its trip to Greece in 2022 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Those interested in going on the trip will receive a $100 discount for attending. For information and to register, visit tclmchamber.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. An officer from the Galveston Police Department will be the guest speaker. Take canned goods or cash donations for annual Thanksgiving drive. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@ moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
WEDNESDAY
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org.
T. Ellis Talks will present a visual narration of Juneteenth from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project headquarters, 2217 Strand St. Suite 101 in Galveston. For information, call Sam Collins III, 409-256-3822.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will celebrate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps with a cake cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. The public is welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
UPCOMING
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
College of the Mainland will have its Walk to Honor Our Veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Participants are encouraged to walk around the school’s breezeway and around Lake Eckert at your convenience/leisure. If you’re a veteran and would like to send in a photo, email comvets@com.edu.
Central Middle School will host a Veterans Day parade at 8:30 a.m. Thursday between 30th and 33rd streets in Galveston. All veterans/public are welcome. If you’d like to participate, contact Stephanie Joseph, stephaniejoseph@gisd.org or 409-761-6200.
Santa Fe High School will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 9 a.m. Thursday in the gym of the school at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All veterans and the public are welcome. Must take an ID to enter building. For information, email Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org.
Santa Fe Junior High School will host its Veterans Day program from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday in its gym at 4132 Warpath in Santa Fe. All veterans and visitors are welcome, must take your ID to enter building. For information, email Gina Seyl, gina.seyl@sfisd.org.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will host a cake and ice cream social in honor of Veterans Day from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream Parlor, 613 6th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a dinner and short program saluting and thanking all veterans at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans will eat free with proper ID. Dinner is $12 per person for all others. For information, call Dianna Puccetti, 409-682-1477.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “A Divine Kerfuffle” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/theatre.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Thursday. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 20th annual awards dinner and fundraiser Thursday at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. For tickets and information, visit clear creekeducationfoundation.org or call 281-284-0174.
New Teeth Dental Solutions — League City will hosts a Veterans Smile Day event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 2750 W. Main St., Suite D in League City. Veterans, current service members and their family members 18 and younger will receive certain free services; must provide a copy of dd214. Appointments required. To schedule and for information, call 281-554-9090.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
The Yuletide Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy also will give away trees to island residents. Vendors from 11 island nonprofits will be selling a variety of items. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300 in Bayou Vista. There will be vendors, food concessions and a Sweet Shop available. For information, call Betty Henry, 817-996-3452.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its second annual ‘Tis the Season Craft Fair & Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Jerry Banner, 409-599-3043.
