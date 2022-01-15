TODAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway at 8 a.m. today at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show ID proving residency; first come, first served. One tree per household; no delivery. Only 100 seven- gallon trees will be available.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will be the guest speakers. For Zoom, enter meeting ID: 872-8509-5964 with passcode: 037419, or dial-in at 346-248-7799. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Planting Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Fruit Tree Selections” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Jan. 22; and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The La Marque Alumni Association will host a community-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at 10 a.m. today at ENDS Lounge, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. All Greek/community organizations are encouraged to participate. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. today. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Image Awards will be at 3 p.m. today at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Berry and the New Life Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 832-678-3117.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The St. Vincent’s House annual unity prayer service celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in its courtyard at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Space is limited to first 60 attendees; COVID protocols will be in place. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-8521.
The Goldfish Swim School will have an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 20251 Interstate 45 N., Unit E in Webster. For families with children ages 12 and younger. For information, email swimwebster@goldfishss.com or call 281-509-9611.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The public comment period begins at 9:30 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 914-614-3221 (access code is 926-450-883). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction Tuesday through Thursday. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
The Riders of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a pulled pork dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. Must place order by Tuesday. To order, call 281-332-8733.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Tuesday through Friday at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Jason Meachum and Starlight Baptist Church will be the guests. The service also will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 832-678-3117.
