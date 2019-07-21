The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The city of League City will have its fifth annual Paws and Claws Adopt-A-Thon from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. All adoptions will be $20. For information, call 281-554-1025.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will meet at noon Tuesday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, Suite C109, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
CASA of Galveston County will have its No Place Like Home Fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit casagalveston.org/fundraiser.
The Toastmasters clubs in Galveston County will be hosting Ramona J. Smith, who is the 2018 World Champion of Public Speaking, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call James M. Rankin, 409-370-9975.
The Friendswood Police Department will offer its Rape Aggression Defense program for women Thursday through July 28 at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. For ages 12 and older. Registration is $25 per person. To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com.
The Galveston Historical Foundation will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston. All members are invited. For information, contact Will Wright, will.wright@galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3404.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Genevieve Genest and Bob Stokes, of the Galveston Bay Foundation, and Joanie Steinhaus, with the Turtle Island Restoration Network, will be the speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic, 3828 Ave. N, in Galveston. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The 27th annual Marcus J. Netherly Memorial Scholarship program will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2013 Broadway, in Galveston. State Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr., District 142, will be the keynote speaker. For information, call Monica Banks Netherly, 713-854-0214 or 281-454-5480.
