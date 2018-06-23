HAPPY BIRTHDAY John Cooks, Floretta Laws, Kim Franklin, De’Shawnda Jones, Christopher Herring Sr., Rebecca Ortiz Blanchard, Ralph Balvantin, Walter G. Herring Jr., Cindy Schwalm Crisp, Kathy Elfstrom Gainer, Eddie Jones, Mac Livanec and Addison Alfaro.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Claude and Dorothy Fuller, celebrating 63 years; George and Cindy Milina, celebrating 20 years; and Bill and Kamela Heuman, celebrating 17 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.