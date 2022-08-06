City Meetings Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.6 p.m.: La Marque City Council, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.TUESDAY7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.5 p.m.: Texas City Park Commission, Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5990.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores Economic Development Corp., 1006 South Shore Drive, 281-334-2799.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Aug. 106 p.m.: Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission, council chambers, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9255.Aug. 117 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.5 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.Aug. 154 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925. Aug. 169 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.Aug.176 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.Aug. 186:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.Aug. 236 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Aug. 306:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com. 