TODAY
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. today at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
College of the Mainland will have its Walk to Honor Our Veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Participants are encouraged to walk around the school’s breezeway and around Lake Eckert at your convenience/leisure. If you’re a veteran and would like to send in a photo, email comvets@com.edu.
Central Middle School will host a Veterans Day parade at 8:30 a.m. today between 30th and 33rd streets in Galveston. All veterans/public are welcome. If you’d like to participate, contact Stephanie Joseph, stephaniejoseph@gisd.org or 409-761-6200.
Santa Fe High School will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 9 a.m. today in the gym of the school at 16000 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All veterans and the public are welcome. Must take an ID to enter building. For information, email Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Toxicologist Pat Pizzo will present “All About CBD Oil.” Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. There will be a Thanksgiving luncheon and the group will honor veterans. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 10 a.m. today at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “Introduction to H.U.B. Certification” will be the topic of discussion. For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the Legislature luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston. State Sen. Larry Taylor, State Reps. Dr. Greg Bonnen and Mayes Middleton and Congressman Randy Weber will be on program. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
Santa Fe Junior High School will host its Veterans Day program from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. today in its gym at 4132 Warpath in Santa Fe. All veterans and visitors are welcome, must take your ID to enter building. For information, email Gina Seyl, gina.seyl@sfisd.org.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will host a cake and ice cream social in honor of Veterans Day from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream Parlor, 613 6th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call Frank Furleigh, 409-945-3792.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jimmy Fullen, and the Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will honor veterans with an open bar party on the patio event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 100 Perkins Ave., Suite B2 in League City. Registration is required. To register, email briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinn bone5@hotmail.com.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a dinner and short program saluting and thanking all veterans at 6 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans will eat free with proper ID. Dinner is $12 per person for all others. For information, call Dianna Puccetti, 409-682-1477.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its annual meeting and elections at 6 p.m. today at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “A Divine Kerfuffle” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/theatre.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through today. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
FRIDAY
Yaga’s Entertainment will launch its “Beads for Needs” bead recycling program for students in Ball High School’s Life Skills Program through Friday. Students and community members are encouraged to take your old Mardi Gras beads to Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For more information, call Elizabeth Matthews, 409-770-0999.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Monica Desmond, the youth minister at Holy Family Parish-Bolivar, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit serra-club-of- galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
UPCOMING
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Runge Park, 4605 Peck St. in Santa Fe. There will be live music, a historical display, food, a petting zoo, antique tractors, vendors, a “kid’s zone,” an Old Smokey cook-off, corn hole and barrel racing. For information, visit santafetexaschamber.com or call 409-925-8558.
Mission Galveston-Texas City will have its community Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Fellowship, 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Tina Rice, tina.rice@newlifetc.com.
The Galveston Island Ujamaa Festival & Marketplace will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and older; 12 and younger will be admitted for free. No personal coolers allowed. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
