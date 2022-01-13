TODAY
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. today in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Mayor Keith Bell will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. today at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Saceia Armstrong, from The Refuge Mission Church in League City, will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $8. For information, email Lynne Justis, aarp chapter199@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Independent School District Industrial Trades Center spring showcase will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1400 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Students/parents are invited to tour the welding, pipefitting, machining, instrumentation, etc., programs. For information, visit tcisd.org.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinn bone5@hotmail.com.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and its general meeting from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Seminarian Viet Nguyen will be the guest speaker. For information, visit serra-club-of- galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday; and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
UPCOMING
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its annual tree giveaway at 8 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Must show ID proving residency; first come, first served. One tree per household; no delivery. Only 100, seven gallon trees will be available.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will be the guest speakers. For Zoom, enter meeting ID: 872-8509-5964 with passcode: 037419, or dial-in at 346-248-7799. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Planting Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Fruit Tree Selections” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 22; and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
The La Marque Alumni Association will host a community-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at 10 a.m. Saturday at ENDS Lounge, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. All Greek/community organizations are encouraged to participate. For information, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049.
The city of Galveston’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin on 29th and Church streets and go south toward Avenue R 1/2 and end at 28th Street and Avenue Q. If you’d like to participate, call Gilbert Robinson, 409-771-8567.
The 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Image Awards will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Social distancing and COVID protocols will be in place. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Berry and the New Life Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 832-678-3117.
The St. Vincent’s House annual unity prayer service celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in its courtyard at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Space is limited to first 60 attendees; COVID protocols will be in place. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-8521.
The Goldfish Swim School will have an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 20251 Interstate 45 N., Unit E in Webster. For families with children ages 12 and younger. For information, email swimwebster@goldfishes.com or call 281-509-9611.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The public comment period begins at 9:30 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 914-614-3221 (access code is 926-450-883). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction Tuesday through Jan. 20. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
Renowned artist Albert Handell will teach a painting workshop for artists of all skill levels Tuesday through Jan. 21 at the Galveston Art League, 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Lookin’ Up Consulting will present a free conflict resolution town hall and workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 22 at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, visit keithhenryactiontoday.com.
The Baptist Ministers Association of Galveston/Galveston County will have its E. L. Gates Citywide Institute nightly at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Duane Brooks, from Tallowood Baptist Church, will be the speaker. Attendees are asked to pre-register by calling 409-762-5642 or 409-762-9855. Chester Baldwin will be the guest psalmist. For information, visit bmagalveston.com.
The 44th annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. Face masks required; COVID protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a veterans’ town hall meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Mainland Mardi Gras parade will begin at noon Jan. 29 at 29th Street and Palmer Highway in Texas City. The parade will then proceed down Palmer Highway and end on 6th Street. If you’d like to enter the parade, visit mainlandmardigras.com.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show by appointment only Jan. 30 and anytime between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For artists ages 15 and older. Registration is $20 per entry for nonmembers. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com/exhibits or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St. in League City. For information, visit bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will have a love brunch honoring its pastor, the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and his wife, Eva, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. C. R. Williams will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $50 per person. To RSVP, call Mary Ann Sandles, 409-795-0895, or Brenda Hayes, 409-939-3468.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The city of Friendswood will have its Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway in Friendswood. Registration is $25 per person for residents and $35 per person for all others. To sign up, visit friendswood.com/register.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardigras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
