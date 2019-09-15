The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit galves tonbayorchidsociety.org.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Ninth District Coffee Tour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Boys & Girls Club will host its Back To School Parent Workshop and Open House at 5:15 p.m. Monday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its third annual bar-b-q cook-off Friday and Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. If you’d like to participate, call 281-332-2733.
The Knights of Columbus will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $10 for adults and $7 for children. For information, contact Tommy Curtner, tcurtner@comcast.net or 832-470-7111.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “T-Bud Grafting of Citrus and Fruit Trees” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”Turning Dirt Into Soil” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston Art League will present a workshop on portraiture from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Eddie Filer Jr. will lead the presentation. Registration is $85. For information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 832-752-3280.
Moody Mansion will participate in Smithsonian Magazine’s national celebration of Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Admission is free, but guests must request a ticket in advance by visiting www.moodymansion.org/events. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The Galveston Island Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). The market will feature local handcrafted goods. For information, visit www.galvestonislandmarket.com.
The city of La Marque is encouraging residents to sign up for its annual National Night Out event set for Oct. 1. Residents and neighborhoods are asked to register your event by contacting Lt. Shawn Spruill, s.spruill@cityoflamarque.org or 409-938-9269.
Atmosphere the Salon is accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 2 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. If you’d like to help, email roxanne clarke48@yahoo.com.
Registration is open for the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes set for 6 p.m. Oct. 4 on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Participants who pre-register by 2 p.m. Oct. 4 also will receive free admission to the Pleasure Pier after the walk. To register, visit www.rccgc.org. For information, call 409-443-0501.
The Resource and Crisis Center will have its inaugural 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration is $50 per person. To register, visit www.rccgc.org/5K. For information, call 409-443-0501.
