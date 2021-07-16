The Galveston Bay Area Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists recently received recognition from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for its participation in rescuing sea turtles during the February cold weather snap, which was the largest cold-stunning event on record. The chapter members helped rescue cold-stunned turtles and transported them to safety. Members pictured from left are Maureen Nolan-Wilde; Pam House; Patty Trimingham, president; Janet Mason; and Julie Massey, adviser.