TODAY
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime at 10:30 a.m. today via its Facebook page. Author Katrina Nichols will read “Timothy Turtle” written with her mother Katie Rhoads. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Fun Fridays event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. Fridays through July 23 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. “Board Games & Bring Your Own Nintendo Switch” will be today; and “Squishy Circuits: Build Your Own” is July 23. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. “Indiana Jones” will be shown Friday. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friend swood.tx.us.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its eighth annual Ohana Surf Dog Competition at 8 a.m. Saturday on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is $20 per pet in advance or $25 per pet on the day of. To sign up, visit www.ohana surfandskate.com. For information, call 409-740-1919.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Virginia Greg, Hans Hagland and a representative from Sea Star Base Galveston will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Pokemon Saturday event for ages 7 and older at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. Take your own Pokemon cards. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Choose to Dream mentorship program will have its Lemonade Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Lemonade will be available for $2, and snacks also will be sold for $1 each. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston will honor its volunteer patrollers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. The public is invited to participate and learn about the program. For information, call Theresa Morris, 409-502-5269.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Take a Meditation Vacation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Take your own food and drinks. A limited supply of picnic blankets also will be available. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or www.galvestoncm.org.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir musical at 6 p.m. Saturday; and its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All choirs and groups are invited to participate. The Rev. Donald Hewett will be the guest speaker Sunday. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have an ordination service for the Rev. Troy Davis at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalves ton.360unite.com/home by July 31.
UPCOMING
Texas City Independent School District will have its laptop drop-off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through July 29 at its technology warehouse behind Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. A map on exact location can be found at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
Texas City Independent School District is accepting online registration for the 2021-2022 school year through July 29 at www.tcisd.org/registration. Use Skyward login to register returning students; if you’re a new parent of a new student(s) you can create an account. For information, email registration@tcisd.org or call 409-916-0185.
The Galveston County Food Bank’s summer Kidz Pacz program will provide weekly food packs for qualifying children ages 3-18 weekdays through Aug. 13 at distribution sites throughout Galveston County. For information, call 409-945-4232 or visit www.galves toncountyfoodbank.org.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
Texas City Independent School District will hold an online technology information session for parents featuring internet safety from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting link will be available at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy will accept applications for admission for 2021-2022 through Wednesday. For information, contact Crystal Robinson, crobinson@gc.edu or 409-944-1331, Bart Stephenson, bstephenson@gc.edu or 409-944-1263, or visit https://gc.edu/criminal-justice-law- enforcement.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. Dr. Chenda Moore will be the speaker. To register, visit www.NAMIGulfCoast.org.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will meet Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Fees are $40 per person and $30 for students. To RSVP and get more information, email propellerclub galveston@gmail.com or call 409-621-6017 and leave a message.
The Friendswood Office of Emergency Management will present its severe weather open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For i nformation, visit friendswood.com/prepare or call 281-996-3335.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will be selling chicken spaghetti and barbecue sausage link dinners from 10 a.m. until all sold out July 23 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828, Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or Sheronda Lartigue, 832-349-1741.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Arranging Fresh and Artificial Flowers” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 24 virtually. Master Gardener Jackie Auer will present the class. Must pre-register. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ mgseminars.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual installation ceremony at 1 p.m. July 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host an Italian community luncheon after its 11 a.m. service July 25 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Must RSVP by Tuesday by calling 409-762-4884. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
