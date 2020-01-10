The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit www.serra-club-of-galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon today at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Young Adult Library Leaders teen leadership group for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The American Legion Sons of Post No. 554 will host a Philly cheesesteak dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 18 at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 4-16. For information, visit galvestonlassieleague.org or call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Growing Blueberries” class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its Planting Fruit Trees class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
Island painter Randall Cogburn will present a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up and get information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
There will be a grief support group meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Wednesday. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston King Fest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 18. The route will begin at 29th and Church streets and will end at Menard Park at 28th Street and Avenue Q. The Rev. Edward Lawson III will serve as the grand marshal. If you or your group/organization would like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson, galves tonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The seventh annual city of La Marque Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 starting at La Marque High School, 300 Vauthier Road, in La Marque. The parade will turn right onto FM 1765, right on Albert Street, and end at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby, in La Marque. A celebration program will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
The annual Unity Prayer Circle honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-8521.
Gardenkids of Kemah will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., in Kemah. For information, visit www.gardenkidskemah.org or call 281-334-7529.
The Booker T. Washington Exes will present a reenactment of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech “I Have A Dream” at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the African American Cultural Park on the corner of 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Lynn Ray Ellison, 409-354-3377.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Jan. 26; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
