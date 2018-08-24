The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. JoAnn Zuniga, media relations coordinator for the archdiocese, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Son’s of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Philly cheese steak dinner at 5:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil today at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1800 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Food will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and live entertainment, by the Pee Wee Bowen Band, will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door. For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com.
The Houston Astronomical Society will have its Astronomy in the Park event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at Rustic Oaks Park at 5101 Orange Blossom Court in League City. For information, call Daniel or Rebeca Roy at 210-792-3255 or 210-810-7895.
UPCOMING
Artist Albert Faggard will present a painting workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Art League at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Take your own supplies. Registration is $65. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
Author Johnnie Bernhard will be signing copies of her book “How We Came To Be” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-9866.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a T-bone steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The cost is $12 in advance (by Monday) or $14 the day of. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Thursday is the deadline for nominations for the 2018 Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards. For information and nomination forms, visit www.galveston history.org.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexans.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
