Moody Mansion, Rosenberg Library, Galveston Children’s Museum, and the International Oleander Society will host a multi-sponsor yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Entertainment and refreshments also will be provided. Admission is free. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-765-9770.
The “We Stand in Unity & We March in Unity” March on Galveston event will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today beginning at Menard Park, 28th and Seawall Boulevard. Afterward, there will be a platform program in front of The Wilbrydge Hall at 27th Street and Avenue L. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while they last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Salvation Army will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston; and from the same times Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmy GalvestonCounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present its season opener “Fully Committed” at 8 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 10 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for seniors/students. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
FRIDAY
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after-hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will present “The Show Must Go On” Friday through Oct. 11 and Oct. 16 through Oct. 17 at The Bayou Theater on the campus of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. For information, tickets and exact showtimes, visit www.bahbt.org or call 281-734-2838.
UPCOMING
G. Lee Gallery will sponsor its eighth annual Brushes by the Beach Plein Air contest Oct. 14 through Nov. 8. Submission deadline is Nov. 8. For registration and information, visit www.gleegallery.net/Brushes-By-The-Beach-PleinAir.html or call 409-370-7350.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Santa Fe Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. There’s no fee to attend; BYOB. For information, call Bob Wylie, 409-795-9047, or Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit gal vestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in the meeting room of Clear Lake Park, 5001 E. NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. For information, call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993, or visit www.saltgrasspotters.com.
ONGOING
Randalls will have its annual “Share Your Holidays” food drive kickoff during normal store hours through Oct. 10 at 2931 Central City Blvd. in Galveston. Patrons can purchase a virtual grocery bag for $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Galveston County Food Bank. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxed foundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
