The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its annual Back to School Fair from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. The club also will be accepting after-school registration (birth certificate must be provided for ages 6 and 7). For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Lakes at Texas City will have its Back to School Fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 424 Tarpey Road in Texas City. Free school supplies, refreshments, and games will be provided. There also will be vendors selling various items, as well as a bounce house for children. For information, call 409-370-5426.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
UPCOMING
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital will have its Sports Performance Expo from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the community room at Columbia Challenger Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell will be the featured guest speaker. Doors open at 8 a.m. for athlete check-in. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit houston methodist.org/events.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its fall softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Wednesday, and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $65 for new players, and $50 for returning players and T-ball (birth certificates must be provided). For information, call Gary Gutierrez at 409-225-1006.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The League City Lions’ LEO (Leadership, Experience, Opportunity) Club will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the League City Civic Center at 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Children ages 14-18 are invited to join. For information, email info@leaguecitylions.com or call 281-332-8739.
Author Bill O’Neal will be signing copies of his book “Frontier Forts of Texas” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its eighth annual Keep the Spirit of ‘45 Alive program honoring World War II veterans and the Greatest Generation at noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting items for its fall juried competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information on the prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The German Texan Heritage Society Conference will be Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For registration and information, visit www.germantexas.org or call 512-467-4569.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
