Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event through today. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 18 (excluding Monday and Tuesday) at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
Atmosphere The Salon will accept donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Art League is featuring a special small-art holiday gift sale from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SATURDAY
The inaugural Ride for Rosenberg event and toy drive will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. in Galveston. New, unwrapped toys are needed and will be given to students in need. For information, call Kevin Williams, 832-312-1080.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its furniture sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Silk Purse will have a porch sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Masks are required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. A barbecue chicken dinner will be sold for $10 each. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Galveston County and the Sunshine Center. To preorder, call 409-392-3205.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a watch party of the Army versus Navy game from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Food and drink specials also will be available. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The “It Must Be Christmas” tour, presented by Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, visit www.fbctc.com or www.davidphelps.com, or call 409-986-4950.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The group is soliciting male, teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
The Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is accepting new, unwrapped toys for its inaugural Moody Early Childhood Center toy drive through Wednesday. All donations should be dropped off at Classic Auto Group, 8020 Broadway, Galveston, or Taper Kings Barber Shop, 2818 25th Ave. N. Texas City. If you need your donation to be picked up, call 409-457-8386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.