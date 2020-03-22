Passing parade
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Melvin Campbell, Nakia Jackson, Dave Tisdale, Anne Ahern Brockmann, Renae Walsh-Ewald, Myoisha Foreman, Joshua King-Williams, Michael Thibodeaux, Kenneth Jackson, Jazzlynn Brown-McMurrin, Betty Thompson, Jack Davison, Natalye Miller, Scott Parker, TaCarra Creamer, Brandon Holmes, Ra’Jon Henley, Hattie McIntosh, Ashley Simon and Leiya Elliott.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Rory and Monique Hoskins, celebrating 23 years; and Michael and Jazzlynn McMurrin, celebrating 17 years of marriage.
