TODAY
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 through Friday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will be serving free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all gone today at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Dinners will be given away via drive-through only. Donations are welcome. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. today. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 869-1704-0540 with passcode: 800857, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. today. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
College of the Mainland will have its Outdoor Movie Night event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Stallworth Square on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap jewelry. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Dice & Dimensions event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/ teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today at the Carver Park Center, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “A Divine Kerfuffle” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu/theatre.
FRIDAY
The Auxiliary of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Cajun fried pork loin dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. Friday. Cari Taplin will present “Using Church Records to Find Ancestral Origins.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Central Christian Church will host a Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday in the fellowship hall at 2702 Ave. O 1/2 in Galveston. If you’d wish to attend, you must RSVP by Friday by calling 409-762-4884.
UPCOMING
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The city of Galveston will host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the recycling center, 702 61st St. in Galveston. Must show ID to confirm island residency. Maximum of 15 boxes per person/vehicle. For information, call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonislandmarket.com.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will be giving away free turkeys from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. One turkey per household; while supplies last. If you don’t need a turkey and would like to donate one, email district1@texascitytx.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available. For information, call 409-904-2091.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Sweetheart Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email Sylvia Salinas, sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
The College of the Mainland Concert Band will have its fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday in the school’s theatre at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
The Black Friday Freedom Walk event with Sam Collins III will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 26 beginning at the Middle Passage Historic Marker at 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will get to retrace the steps of Union soldiers through the streets of Galveston as they spreaded the message of freedom. Tickets are $30 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-256-3822.
The Grand Galvez will have its annual Holiday Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For more information, visit hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
A reception showing the 2021 TWELVE project will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in Edna’s Room at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit twelvepeople.org or call Will Wright, 806-236-0715.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 62nd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. Shirley Scott, from San Marcos, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit galvestontx.gov/christmasparade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Wreaths Across America event at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Fairview Cemetery, 901 Kansas Ave. in League City. All are welcome to attend. For information, email Deborah Gammon, gammondc@gmail.com.
Let’s Dance will sponsor a New Year’s Eve ballroom dance event from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $15 per person. For information, contact Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org or 417-838-2204.
