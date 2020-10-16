HAPPY BIRTHDAY Colin Roosevelt Taylor, Andrew Danner Jr., Terry Bankston Skinner, Rocky Malloy, Auroro Galvan, Carl Fisher, Tammy King, Marcus Gary, Kimberly Reed-Anderson, Sharon Brooks, Paula Cormier-Armstead, Derrick Dewayne Freeman and Janet Winn.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Donald Sr. and Williette James, celebrating 23 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.