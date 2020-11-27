The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galvestonislamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its Friday Hamburger Night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Friendswood will present its Home for the Holidays Lighted Christmas Trail nightly through Jan. 1 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Admission is free. Holiday music and food vendors will be available on Saturdays. For information, visit www.Friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
Jingle on the Boardwalk will take place Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk. Hours and events vary. The 59th annual Christmas Boat Lane Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and the New Year’s Eve Celebration for the entire family will be Dec. 31. For a complete list of events and times, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
SATURDAY
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Must wear a face covering. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Author Diane Twilley will be signing copies of her book “Arson Can Be Murder” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Vacation on Canvas Gallery, 2204 Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email jtwilley@suddenlink.net.
SUNDAY
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Carolyn Taylor Lee Foundation will have its inaugural Hometown Hero formal gala at 3 p.m. Sunday at the South Shore Harbour Country Club, 4300 South Shore Blvd., in League City. Tickets are $55 per person. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/hometownherogala. Donations can be made via PayPal at carolyntaylorleefoundation@gmail.com. For information, call 409-655-7533.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 27th annual Festival of Trees: Virtual Gala Monday through Dec. 4 at https://icmtx.ejoinme.org/fot. Registration is free and includes a chance for a raffle drawing. For information, call 281-332-3881.
TUESDAY
Atmosphere The Salon will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and canned goods from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 12 at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-9810.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
WEDNESDAY
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
Galveston College will present its viral lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment “Bridging Two Worlds” at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Joe Aragon, of the Acoma Pueblo Nation, will be the presenter. To access the event, use meeting ID: 869-3004-1468 with password: Galveston. For information, email lbytautas@gc.edu.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its mid-week advent services at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 16 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. For information, call 409-925-2552.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St., in Galveston. Dr. Patrick McGinnis, chairman of the Republican Party of Galveston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health will have its 17th annual Yawl Ketch the Spirit... of Devereux fundraising event Thursday at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Harbour Blvd. in League City. Roy Green will be presented with the 2020 “Emy” Award. For tickets, sponsorship and information, visit devereuxspirit.org or call Joni Robertson, 281-316-5423.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will debut “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 12. There also will be a matinee at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors/students. The show also will be streamed. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org.
UPCOMING
The 40th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” food drive will be from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 in the parking lot of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston. Nonperishable food items and monetary contributions will be accepted. For information, contact Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual Walk a Mile in my Shoes event Dec. 5 through Dec. 11. There will be daily prize drawings. To sign up, visit casagalveston.org/walk or call 409-572-2552.
The Sunshine Center will have its Christmas rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. Attendees must wear a mask. For information, call 409-763-5029.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a Galveston Blue Santa fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. The group will be selling a Mexican dinner plate for $10 each. To preorder your meal or make a donation, call Rachel Sanderson, 202-699-1050 or Julie Molis, 409-392-3105.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 5 through Dec. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays Dec. 6 through Dec. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $8 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 6 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 72nd church anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 6 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call Jerlee Owens, 409-935-9298.
The Nia Cultural Center will have a coat drive daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 through Dec. 11 at Scott Elementary School at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. New and gently-used coats and jackets in youth and adult sizes are needed. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
The 55th annual Lunar Rendezvous Festival dining night event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at Marais, 2015 FM 517 E., in Dickinson. Cocktail attire is suggested. Social distancing protocols will be in place. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 via Zoom. Participants are asked to wear Christmas attire. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Dec. 9 virtually via Zoom. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
The Sons of the American Legion Post No. 554 will host a tenderloin pork lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $10 is asked. Preorders will be taken through Dec. 8; delivery will be available. To place an order, call 281-332-8733.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post No. 554 will have its executive meeting at 6 p.m. and its general meeting at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 virtually. To get the link and more information, visit www.GCEATX.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.