HAPPY BIRTHDAY Cornell Green Jr., Dan Bankston, Kent Wheeler, Rene O. Brown, Janice Bennett Fassetta, Patricia Toliver, Cheryl Green, Carolyn Lewis-Freeman, Stephanie Taylor-Thomas, Cheryl Hutton-Deyon, William Billy Christian, Jessica Wallace, William Wilkins Sr., Clarice Aldridge, Rodney Jones, Yvonne Gerard, Matthew Jacob Montemayor, Rosaline Brown Leigh and Will Penrose.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Irene Leyva.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Johnny and Jocelyn Wright, celebrating 13 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.