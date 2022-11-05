Daughters of the American Revolution

Members of the George Washington Chapter of National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution contributed to NSDAR’s National Day of Service by cleaning headstones at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston on Oct. 12. Twelve volunteers including Zelma Reid, left, Registrar Lynne Langdale, Velma McQuage, Treasurer Cheryl Tucker, Thomas McQuage, Paul Guardiola, Tara Donnelly, David Hewitt, Sherry Spell, Denise Hewitt, Jenny Stein and Regent Shawn Carlson helped clean 16 markers.

SUNDAY

Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.

