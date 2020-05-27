HAPPY BIRTHDAY Michael Bluitt, Derrick Alcorn, Lynnette and Lionette Mays, Larita Courville Merritt, Mary Jones and Glenda Vassallo.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Maggie Mays.
Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 1:01 am
Send birthday and anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
