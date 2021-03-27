HAPPY BIRTHDAY Khiira Caballero, Joseph Badger, Jessica Collins, Marian Gonzales, Tracey Chamblin, Marc Anthony Syes, Jennifer Powell Johnson, Jerriesha Shelton, Jermaine Goff, Brooklin Lafont, Melinda Reeves, Johnnie Young, Kenneth Benjamin and Resha Blakely.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Shelina Martin, Jaylah S. Degrassa-Lee, Conchita Pleasant, Pat Austin, Marcella Gallow, Graylin L. Beals, Saundra Edwards, Leon Moore, Timothy Day, James E. Williams Jr., Roshanda Courville, Dominique Corpus and Kevin Carney.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Michael and Yolanda Gamble Easley, celebrating 31 years; and Sammie Sr. and Patsy Cash McKinney, celebrating 30 years of marriage.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Ariyah Zhi’Nell Fontenot, Mia Porter, Irene Young, Marcella Gallow, Roderick Thomas, Nichole Johnson, Jaleesa Burton, Teasee Foreman, Nick Elton and Amanda Daigle.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY The Rev. E.R. and Bridgette Johnson, celebrating 34 years of marriage.
