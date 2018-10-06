Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Urban Small Backyard Garden from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
There will be a free legal clinic for veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Galveston VA Outpatient Clinic at 3828 Ave. N in Galveston. No appointment is necessary. For information, visit www.hba.org or call 713-759-1133.
The East End Garden Tour will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (rain or shine). Tickets are $15 per person and are available at Tom’s Thumb Nursery at 2014 45th St. in Galveston or at The Cottage at 1501 Postoffice St., the day of. For information, call Marsha Canright at 409-771-2022.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class Herbs for the Gulf Coast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The rescheduled Back the Bayous family-friendly interactive nature walk event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Armand Bayou Nature Center at 8500 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. To RSVP, visit www.bayou citywaterkeeper.org or call 281-501-8493.
The Queen of Angels will have its second annual Oktoberfest fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today on the corner of state Highway 3 and FM 517 in Dickinson. For information, call Cecilia Stevens, 936-499-1355.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will meet at 1 p.m. today in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-5170 or 409-763-2136.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary Dickinson Memorial will have its annual turkey shoot at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 21 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 after 3 p.m.
Write Thoughts, a group of poets and short story writers, will meet from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Mod Coffee Shop, 2200 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Take something to read (about five minutes long). Call 409-740-2889.
The Beta Phi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. All inactive and active sorors are welcome. Call 409-744-8797 or 713-826-1308.
Author Jan Johnson will have a book launch event of her book “Unforgettable Galveston Characters” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-457-5704.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Author LaVern Jones Lemons will be signing copies of her book “Re-discovering a Blue’s Legend’s Life: The Untold Story of Louis Blues Boy Jones” from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the African-American Museum at 3427 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 979-388-4799.
There will be a benefit for the Brown family from 5 p.m. today to 1 a.m. Sunday at Sandpiper RV Resort at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Food will be provided by the Lighthouse Charity Team. For information, call Janese Maricelli at 409-502-8221.
The Galveston Art League will have its annual fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today in the ballroom of The San Luis Resort at 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 409-621-1008.
A “Hello Fall” Dance, sponsored by Let’s Dance, will be from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $8 per person at the door. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder at 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will host a community event featuring The Chevy Sevier Band at 8 p.m. today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. A $5 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-9036.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. today till 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
