The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will have its annual Runway of Hope style show at 11 a.m. Friday at the San Luis Resort, Spa & Conference Center at 5200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, call Holly McDonald at 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have a fish fry during Lent from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 19 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $10 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Knights of Columbus will have its annual fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Plates are $9 for adults and $5 for children. To place an order, call Frank Marullo at 409-770-7030.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will sell dinner plates from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. The menu will vary. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Empty Bowl Event, sponsored by The Jesse Tree, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Tickets are $50 per person. For information, call 409-599-4847.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Butterflies & Native Plants” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
Author Barbara Ortwein will be signing copies of her book “In the Heart of Texas But Not Yet at Home” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop at 317 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Guns versus Hoses annual charity softball game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Countryside Park at 100 Alderwood in League City. The First Responder versus Citizen Home Run Derby will begin at 5 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds will go toward the League City Blue Santa program. For information, email Daryl Zavesky at daryl.zavesky@leaguecitytx.gov.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by Sunday. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
Local artists are invited to sign up for the Texas City Art Festival’s Juried Art Show and Exhibition. Projects should be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and prospectus, call 409-643-5990, or contact Nancy House at texascityart@gmail.com or 281-451-5814.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its spring competition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For local artists ages 15 and older. For information, fees and prospectus, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.