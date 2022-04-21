TODAY
The Galveston County Museum will host a photograph restoration workshop from 10 a.m. to noon today at 722 21st St. in Galveston. Space is limited; $25 a person. Must register by calling 409-766-2329.
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals will present “Digital Marketing Tips” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in its conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Ashley Helm will lead the lunch and learn event. To register, call Jordan Kleinecke, 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “SuperHero” storytime event at 2 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-10. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap jewelry. To sign up, email msilva@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Boots & BBQ, sponsored by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/SAWABBQ or call 409-939-9013.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The “Let’s Make a Racquet!” event honoring Dominick and Barbara Sasser will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the tennis courts at Lasker Park, 2016 43rd St. in Galveston. For sponsorships, tickets and information, email betterparksforgalveston@gmail.com.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The “Poetry Through The Ages” Islanders Reading Their Favorite Poetry event will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 18 and older. For information, email msilva@ rosenberg-library.org.
FRIDAY
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonnaturetourism.org.
The Dickinson Historical Society will have its 17th annual Wine & Roses benefit from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4132 27th St. E in Dickinson. For tickets and sponsorships, email dhs@dickinson texas.gov or call 281-534-4367.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
UPCOMING
The Texas City Police Department will have its free Family Bike Rodeo event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a food truck, ice cream, door prizes and bike giveaways. Bikes and helmets also will be available. For information, visit texascitytx.gov.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Looking Down at Insects” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday its Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Incredible Edible Herbs event ($10 a person; limited to first 20 registrants) in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. For information, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson, Tim Tietjens, Brandon Hill and Dr. Matthew Hay will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Lemonade Day Galveston County will host its Build a Stand... Spark a Dream event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chalmers Hardware, 2002 Broadway in Galveston. Kits will be available for $25 for all registered young entrepreneurs. For information, visit lemonadeday.org/galveston-county or call 409-763-5326.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its annual spring garden tour with a free 60-pus spring market for shopping and garden market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For information, follow the group’s Facebook page.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for Saturday through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@ cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org or 346-220-7827.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have a luncheon event for its members from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Bolivar Historic Lighthouse, state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach near ferry landing. Public is invited; cost is $20 per family to attend. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its installation of officers at noon Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. A crawfish boil will begin at 1 p.m. The public is welcome; members are encouraged to attend the installation. For information, call 409-763-2257.
The Nia Cultural Center will present its April Artist Spotlight event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Juneteenth Legacy Project Headquarters, 2217 Strand St., Suite 101 in Galveston. Dantrel Boone and Samson Adenugba will be featured. For information, visit niacultural.org.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting artists entries for its spring juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. All artists are invited to participate. For rules, fees and prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will offer a workshop at 2 p.m. Tuesday (eternity bracelets with beads and stones; location information will be given upon registration); and at 3 p.m. Wednesday (succulents and driftwood at Moody Gardens). Registration is $35 per workshop. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Galveston County Tax Office will offer its Effectively Protest Value Class at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the workshop room of the Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St. in Galveston. For information, visit galcotax.com or call 877-766-2284.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have its last nonpartisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All Galveston residents are invited. For information or to receive a Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The Friends of Moody Gardens will have its 10th annual Herb Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission to the fair is free. Tickets for the luncheon are $40 for members and $50 for all others; tables of six are $300. For information and tickets, visit the group’s Facebook page or call Martie Terry, 713-504-4202.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual 5K Walk/Run event at 8 a.m. April 30 on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The event will begin on 45th Street and go toward 29th Street and back. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkidsfestival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Sunshine Center will have its second annual Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. A wide variety of flower arrangements, gift baskets and food concessions will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball April 30 at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
Independence Village will have its Mad Hatters Fashion Show & Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City. Tickets are $75 and $100 for runway seats. For information, visit ivillagetexascity.org or call Judy Slocumb, 281-844-1891, or Susan Bailey, 832-692-7525.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Crenshaw Environmental Science Magnet team will have its second annual Young Gardeners Program Garden Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 7 at 416 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com/ygp-crenshaw-market or email Casey McAuliffe, info@gofarmersmarket.com.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
