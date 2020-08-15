Petty Officer 2nd Class Clyde Scott II, a native of Hitchcock, is playing a critical role in training the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 in San Antonio. Scott, a culinary specialist, is a military training instructor at a state-of-the-art Department of Defense health care education campus that trains military medics, corpsmen and technicians to protect sailors and their families by learning the latest in health care and training. Scott is a 2012 graduate of Hitchcock High School.