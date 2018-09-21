The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its second annual fall barbecue cook-off today and Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $150. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Jamie Spratley and Nicole Tussy will be the guest speakers. Contact Earl Mallett at earlmallett@sbcglobal.net or 281-484-2589.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Mario’s Ristorante at 2202 61st St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its Salute to Our Founding Fathers event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Jeannie Koenig will be honored, and Jacquie Baly will be the keynote speaker. Congressman Randy Weber also will speak. For tickets and information, visit www.galvestonrepub licanwomen.com.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its rescheduled Serious Fun party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.thegrand.com or call 800-821-1894.
There will be a food truck festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today at Butler’s Courtyard at 122 Michigan Avenue at Second Street in League City. For information, visit www.butlerscourtyard.com or call 281-557-5551.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Audubon Group will take a field trip from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Smith Point Hawk Tower. A van will be available; if you want to ride, contact Greg Whittaker at gwhittaker@moodygardens.org or 409-683-4101. Space is limited. The group will meet in the parking lot behind Ashton Villa at the corner of 23rd and Sealy streets. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Diaper Bank will have its Pancake’s for Babies fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Chili’s at 500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For information, call Kathy Modzelewski at 409-739-9468.
The Coalition of Black Democrats and The Texas Democratic Women of Galveston County will present a retirement celebration honoring Judge Penny Pope from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Admission is free. For information, call 409-739-5665.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. There will be a candidate forum at this meeting. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Composting” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its “A Passion for Plumeria (Frangipani)” class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will have a voter registration drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. For information, call Lorraine Hunter-Simpson at 936-662-1846.
Author Kimber Fountain will be signing copies of her book “Galveston’s Red Light District: A History of The Line” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Back the Bayous family-friendly interactive nature walk event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Armand Bayou Nature Center at 8500 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. To RSVP, visit www.bayoucitywaterkeeper.org or call 281-501-8493.
The Dickinson Optimist Club will have its seventh annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Bayou Golf Course in Texas City. Golfers and sponsors are needed. For information, call Julie Masters at 713-501-2225, or the golf course at 409-643-5850.
