The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Aug. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email gofarmersmarket@gmail.com or call 832-819-1561.
Today is the deadline to sign up for the Summer Music Funshop, sponsored by the Houston Children’s Chorus. The Galveston Project will be July 23 through July 29 at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park. Registration is $25 per child (for students in grades 3-8; lunch will be provided). To register and get more information, visit www.houstonchildren.org.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon today at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
UPCOMING
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tom Muñoz, emergency manager for the city of Texas City, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by Monday. To RSVP, contact Jose Boix, jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “A Homeowner’s Guide to Weed Control” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
Nia Cultural Center’s Freedom School will participate in the National Day of Social Action from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 5200 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-497-5369 or 409-457-8955.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The sixth annual Ohana Surf Dogs competition will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For registration information, visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com or call 409-740-1919.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. City Manager Brian Maxwell will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County will have its annual Casino for a Cause event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.rccgc.org/ casinoforacause or contact Kim Dimmett, kdimmett@rccgc.org or 409-443-0521.
Registration is ongoing for the Sea Star Maritime Camp, which is set for July 29 through Aug. 3 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Space is limited. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Tony Scharp at tscharp@ssbgalveston.org or 409-572-2560.
July 31 is the deadline to RSVP for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s 10th annual Wine & Dine Fundraiser, which will be Aug. 4 at Hometown Heroes Park at 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Tickets are $50. Sponsorships also are available. For information or to RSVP, call 281-534-2043.
Raffle tickets for the third annual CASA’s for CASA Playhouse Raffle are available through Aug. 4 at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 each. For information, visit www.CASAgalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have its inaugural Ole Smokey Cook-off Aug. 18 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. If you’d like to participate, call 281-337-4952.
Bay Area Turning Point is having a virtual food drive where you can donate items by visiting http://a.co/6PgxAXX or you can ship and/or drop off items to 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster, TX 77598. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.idonate.com/bay-ar ea-turning-point/donate.
