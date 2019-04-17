The Kiwanis Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at The Meridian Retirement Community, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Visit www.galvestonkiwanis.com.
Seeding Galveston’s weekly farm stand market will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Fresh produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. Attendees can visit with the goats and chickens too. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westhaven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St., in Texas City. Call Clara Scott, 409-655-7750.
Assistance League of the Bay Area is in need of donations for its resale shop. Gently used clothing, shoes, home goods, jewelry and furniture can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 100 E. NASA Road 1 in Webster. For information, call 281-554-2594.
The Line Dance Exercise Group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. No previous experience is needed. Classes are free. Call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays at Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive, in Galveston. For information, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224.
The Dickinson Rotary Club will meet at noon Wednesdays in the board room at First United Methodist Church at 2218 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Contact Tom Cassano, tacsrtx1946@hotmail.com or 281-989-3279.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
Blessings-n-Bargains Resale Shop will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 505 and 507 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. Household items, clothing, small appliances, and more are available. Call 409-771-9511.
The Mainland Retired Teachers Association will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The group will have its annual plant swap after the meeting. For information, call 281-486-0748.
The Central High School Class of 1961 will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2136 or 409-539-0311.
The city of League City offers free ballroom dancing from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. All are welcome to participate ($25 activity membership card is required for nonresidents; and for residents ages 55 and younger, check with city officials for fee, 281-554-1180). Lessons will not be provided. No partner is required. For information, email nevabill@gmail.com.
The Dickinson Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Weigh-ins will start at 6 p.m. The first meeting is free. Call Amy McReynolds, 832-802-3191, or Brenda Traweek, 713-380-8115.
The Gus Allen III American Legion Post No. 614 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1202 53rd St. in Galveston. All military members are welcome. Call Lillie Parish Little, 409-765-6237.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
