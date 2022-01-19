TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Angela Wilson will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Clear Creek Independent School District will have its 40th annual Livestock Show & Auction through Thursday. The buyer registration and dinner will be at 5 p.m., followed by the live auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2155 W. NASA Blvd. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/livestockshow.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will offer a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Appointments required; for ages 4 and older. For Galveston County residents only. No insurance is needed. To register, visit gchd.org/testing.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring ball registration from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. Co-ed T-Ball for ages 3-5; and softball for girls ages 5-14 will be available. For information, call Tony Prets, 281-658-7573. Ongoing registration can be found at galvestonlassieleague.org.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have the pre-installation service for the Rev. D. A. Johnson Sr. at 7 p.m. today at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Jason Meachum and Starlight Baptist Church will be the guests. The service also will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 832-678-3117.
THURSDAY
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will have a special called meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Weston Martinez, candidate for land commissioner, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “The Flowers of St. Francis” will be shown. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
UPCOMING
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present a self-compassion seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Registration is free. Safyah Alam will be the presenter. To register, visit namigulf coast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalves ton.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Successful Spring Vegetable Gardening” both in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry and Lookin’ Up Consulting will present a free conflict resolution town hall and workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, visit keithhenryaction today.com.
Our Lady of Lourdes Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will sponsor a March for Life event at 1 p.m. Sunday which will begin at 11100 state Highway 6 and proceed to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Hitchcock. A rosary and prayer service will be conducted. For information, email kc10393@gmail.com.
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.