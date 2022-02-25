TODAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistorical society.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries that were accepted into its winter juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galves tonartleague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Compton Memorial Crawfish Boil will begin at 5 p.m. today and noon Saturday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Proceeds will go toward the youth ministry. To preorder, call Minister Lance Hamilton, 409-996-9638.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will meet virtually at 7 p.m. today. Thomas MacEntee will present “The 1950 U.S. Federal Census — Are You Ready?” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
Progressive Baptist Church will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. A $10 donation per plate is asked. To preorder, call 409-218-2589.
The “Stop the Violence” basketball tournament will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the new gym at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux in La Marque. There also will be a talent showcase. For information, call Misty Richardson, 409-655-1808, or to register your team, Mike Evans, 409-256-8616.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club will have an old school dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at ENDS Sports Bar, 6106 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $5 donation per person is asked. There also will be a raffle; you can purchase from any member. For information, email Russell Gary Sr., cutter86@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 10 a.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. All are welcome. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Black History program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Sharon McDougle, who’s an author and worked at NASA, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear African attire. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 182nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Donnell A. Johnson Sr. will deliver the message. For information, call 409-762-8795.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston Heritage Chorale will present its 30th anniversary concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Admission is free.
UPCOMING
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Ashes-to-Go imposition of ashes event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in front of the church on the corner of 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Ash Wednesday evening service will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For information, visit trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. The group will celebrate its 35th birthday, and Patricia Holmes will discuss “Human Trafficking in Houston.” Take a salad or side to share. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. March 8 at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon March 8 in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, hous ton@moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8461.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 9, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. March 10 at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The chapter will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The city of Texas City will conclude its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. March 10 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger, and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to donate an item for garage sale, drop off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Tomato Stress Management” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 “Gardening for Jewels: Hummingbirds” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Jamaica Beach Market will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at 16711 Jolly Roger in Jamaica Beach. Snacks and lunch will be available for donations. If you’d like to participate, email bloombythesea@att.net or call 512-589-1535.
Grace Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. March 16 and March 30 at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Jimmy Abbott and Jonathan Totty will be the speakers respectively. For information, email office@gracechurchgalveston.org or call 409-762-9676.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference March 22 and March 23 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxed foundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Big A$$ Crawfish Bash will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 2 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Tickets are $20 in advance per person or $45 per person at the gate. Ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. To purchase tickets, visit bigasscrawfishbash.com.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Enrichment Center has vacant apartments in Galveston and Texas City for qualified renters. For information or to see if you qualify, call 409-467-2138.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is still accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays through the end of the current school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
