The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Year-round care of landscape trees and shrubs” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today virtually. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/horti culture/mgseminars.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer an Italian cuisine grab-n-go lunch as well as have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1:30 p.m. today on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 26 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Gyros also will be available at 11 a.m. Donations are needed. For information, call 409-256-5191.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Marie Robb, Kimberly Danesi, and Karla Klay will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will be distributing food boxes beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present “Have You Found a Pearl of High Value” during its videoconference Saturday and Sunday at www.jw.org. The free 30-minute program unlocks the meaning of Jesus’ parable. The group also will present the “Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death” March 27. For exact times and information, visti www.jw.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its 11th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church will have its St. Joseph Altar and spaghetti dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the gym of True Cross Catholic School at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will go toward St. Vincent de Paul Society. For information, call 409-502-1644.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
UPCOMING
The Galveston community forum on dementia will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday virtually at http://bit.ly/GALVESTONALZFORUM. For information, contact Terri Miller, tmiller@alz.org or 800-272-3900.
Anchor Point will host its in-person TopGolf Tourney — HopeGolfs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at TopGolf at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person or $600 for a team of six. To register, visit www.anchor point.us/hope-golfs or call Kelly King, 832-632-1221.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.thebryan museum.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
The city of La Marque will have its bulk trash drop-off and tire recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Free for residents of La Marque. For information, call Waste Management at 800-800-5804, or visit the city’s Facebook page.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) March 28 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The city of League City will have its annual League City Egg Scramble at 1 p.m. (ages 0-6) and 3 p.m. (ages 7-12) March 28 at the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, call 281-554-1180.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 1 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County will have its Runway of Hope Style Show April 2 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information and updates, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. April 2 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Holy Saturday, The Great Vigil of Easter service at 7 p.m. April 3 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. April 4 on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 10:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) April 4 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfounda tion.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The city of Galveston will host its annual clean-up initiative from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (except May 1) Saturdays April 10 through May 1 at the Galveston Recycling Center at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Aluminum and tin cans will be accepted April 10; cardboard, April 17; household appliances and E-waste, April 24; and paper shredding will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
