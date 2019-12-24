The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Christmas potluck at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Christmas ornament decorating will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Ornaments start at $10 each. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will sponsor its Texas Hold ‘Em event from 7 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. All are welcome. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
There will be an art exhibit displaying works from local artists of the Transitional Learning Community at Galveston TideWay and Sunshine Training Center from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 409-938-1671.
The community is invited to the Mini Christmas Tree Farm from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Mini trees start at $20. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will serve a steak dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A minimum $15 donation is asked. For information or to place an order, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
Wassail and Christmas cookies will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The community is invited to participate for free in the Christmas caroler dress up festivities from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The 32nd annual Kwanzaa celebration, sponsored by the Nia Cultural Center, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. The Village Keeper Awards will be presented, and various vendors will be selling their wares. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
”The Night Before Christmas” story time will conclude at 6 p.m. Saturday at The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call 409-744-1500.
The Nia Cultural Center and The Future is Us Youth and Parent Advisory committee will present its Kwanzaa Poetry Night at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M, in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-457-8955.
Bishop’s Palace will offer a free New Year’s Day open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1 at 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Complimentary champagne will be served. For information, visit galvestonhistory.org or call 409-765-3424.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its New Year’s Eve party at a TBD Dec. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have its New Year’s Eve party from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Take your own snacks. DJ Ruben Rios will provide music. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will celebrate New Year’s Day with a pot luck luncheon at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
