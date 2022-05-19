HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jasie Hughes, Curtis Gillins, Dainnon Holman, Erlene Harris, Isha Heilman, Jason Cravens, Kevin Jackson Jr., Vanessa Lusk, John Brown, Carla Peoples, Cameron Gilmore, Sharonda Hawthorne, Michael Hill, Steven Johnson, Veronica A. Reason, Nichole White and Robyn Hockley-Johnson.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
