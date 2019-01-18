The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present “Microplastics in the Gulf of Mexico” from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Osher Lifelong Institute at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Theresa Morris will lead the free presentation. RSVP required. To sign up, email msierpin@utmb.edu or call 409-763-5604.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Representatives from the Veterans Administration will speak. Annual dues are $8. Contact Beth Scully at bethscully57@gmail.com or 281-217-2409.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Residents specifically affected by the government shutdown are welcome, as well as all residents in the area. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should meet up at the Moody Gardens south Aquarium parking lot. No RSVP necessary. For information, call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $60 for ages 3-4 (T-ball); and $120 for ages 4-14 (regular league ball). For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have its spring baseball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Academy at 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call 409-744-4668.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Kitchen Gardening” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Country Night featuring DJ Big E from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Jan. 20 at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting entries for its annual Winter Juried Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at 2119 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For entry fees and information, visit www.galvestonartleague.com.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 31 at www.ycfund.org. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell at lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
Feb. 1 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Grand Kids Festival Banner contest. The contest is open to students in grades K-8. For information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.