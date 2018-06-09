Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.