The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. today at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Jan. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Moody Mansion will celebrate the 12th Night of Christmas with a free open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 2628 Broadway in Galveston. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Friday at La Brisa’s Mexican Grill at 501 N. Wesley Drive in League City. RSVP is required for lunch. To RSVP, email reservations.ccrw@gmail.com. For information, visit www.clearcreekrw.org.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Growing Blueberries” class from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and its Planting Fruit Trees class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticul ture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
Island painter Randall Cogburn will present a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Galveston Art League Gallery, 2117-A Postoffice St., in Galveston. Registration is $40. To sign up and get information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 281-451-5814.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston King Fest Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 18. The route will begin at 29th and Church streets and will end at Menard Park at 28th Street and Avenue Q. The Rev. Edward Lawson III will serve as the grand marshal. If you or your group/organization would like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson, galves tonmlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The Galveston County Coalition of Black Democrats will have its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Award Banquet at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 in The Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Tickets are $25 per person. Sponsorships are available. For tickets, visit https://mlkbanquet.eventbrite.com.
The seventh annual city of La Marque Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 starting at La Marque High School, 300 Vauthier Road, in La Marque. The parade will turn right onto FM 1765, right on Albert Street, and end at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby, in La Marque. A celebration program will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul, 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey, 409-934-1371.
Gardenkids of Kemah will have its Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris St., in Kemah. For information, visit www.gardenkids kemah.org or call 281-334-7529.
The Galveston Art League will accept entries for its winter juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston (early drop-off will be Jan. 26; call 409-682-3515 to arrange). Any artist ages 15 and older can enter up to three works. $20 entry fee. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.