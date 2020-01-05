On Christmas morning, astronauts Drew Morgan, upper left, and Luca Parmitano, bottom left, both Friendswood residents, along with Jessica Meir, bottom right, and Christina Koch, who lives in Galveston, sent holiday greetings to the city of Friendswood decked out in their holiday outfits. Mayor Mike Foreman, a retired astronaut, also made a video that was sent to the space station expressing holiday wishes to the crew on behalf of the city.