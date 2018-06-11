Texas City will offer free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years old from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (breakfast) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) weekdays through Aug. 3 at the following locations: Texas City High School, La Marque High School, Blocker Middle School, Kohfeldt Elementary School, Nessler Center, Carver Park, and the Sanders Center. All locations will be closed on the Fourth of July. For information, text FOODTX to 877-877 or visit www.summerfood.org.
The Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its summer drama camps for ages 6-16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. The first session is through June 29; and the second session is July 9 through Aug. 3. For registration information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Bay Area Turning Point will be accepting personal hygienic donations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at its Crisis Intervention Center at 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster. For information, email volunteer@bayarea turningpoint.com or call 281-286-2525.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Then and Now Resale and Bethesda Lutheran Communities is accepting gently used clothes, household goods, books, jewelry, antiques and collectibles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 3330 FM 528 in Friendswood. The group helps to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Call 281-482-2565.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Mondays except for the first Monday of the month at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will meet at 5 p.m. today at 1503 23rd St. in Galveston. All members are encouraged to attend. For information, call 409-443-5705.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $5 (with fries) or $6 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Call 409-945-8975.
The Clear Lake Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Forest Room (Room No. 1418) of the Bayou Building at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., in Houston. Diane Humes will present “Top 10 Plant Families in Texas.” For information, visit http://npsot.org/wp/clearlake.
The Neighborhood Democrats of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. today at Spring Creek Barbecue, 2710 Interstate 45 S., in League City. Scott Jones will discuss storm surge protection options. For the agenda, visit www.NeighborhoodDemocrats.org.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will be offering free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
