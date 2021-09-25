TODAY
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitygarden club.org.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
Qatar Charity, in partnership with the University of Houston-Clear Lake Diplomacy Institute, will host its inaugural food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. Open to any member of the community. For information, contact Gigi Do, dogigi@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2750.
The 11th annual 10 Men Standing on the Word of God Conference will begin at 10 a.m. today at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
Friendswood Toastmasters will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Visit friendswoodtoastmasters.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 20 will be accepting letters/donations for care packages for those serving in the U.S. Armed Forces through Nov. 11. For information, call Patsy Schattel, 409-795-8933.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarm ersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have auditions for “Rent” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. They also will have auditions for “The Polar Express Train Ride” at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, email Kim Mytelka, kimdmy@aol.com and put “Rent” in subject line.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galves tonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free eight-week Family-to-Family Education Program from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 8 via Zoom. For information and registration, visit nami.org/research or email namigc@namigulf coast.org.
UPCOMING
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Allen’s Kitchen and Grill, 3701 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-256-1558.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Friday and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Jersey Mikes Subs, 6608 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Oct. 2 starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays through Friday at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 2 in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Master Gardener Robert Marshall will teach the class. Limited to 32 registrants. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Blessings of the Animals event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. Live music, free snow cones and games for children will be available. Donations of pet food will be accepted. All pets should be on a leash or in a crate. For information, call 409-765-6317.
The city of Galveston will celebrate its 37th annual National Night Out Oct. 5. To sign up to host a block party in your neighborhood, visit galvestontx.gov/national nightout.
The Salvation Army Galveston County will be accepting registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 or 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at 601 51st St. in Galveston. No phone applications. For information, call 409-763-1691 or visit salvationarmygalveston county.org.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
Clean Galveston will have its 29th annual Walk-A-Bout “A Treasure Hunt Through Galveston Island’s Downtown/Strand District” event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Galveston. Participants will meet up at Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. in Galveston. A donation of $50 per walker is asked. For tickets and information, visit cleangalveston.org/events.html.
