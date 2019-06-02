The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Monday0 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The American Legion Post No. 554 ALA junior meeting will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit www.har bourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. Camps begin Monday. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its youth summer art camps and classes at galvestonartscenter.org. Space is limited. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Prohibition Red’s at 2401 Church St. in Galveston. Anyone who owns or has an interest in vacation rentals is welcome. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. RSVP required. For information or to RSVP, contact Mary Branum, mbranum1@hotmail.com or 281-433-2945.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will offer classes for children and adults at 6 p.m. Thursday at DLS Dance Studio at 1710 23rd St. in Galveston. For registration and information, email rtew@yahoo.com.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted through Friday. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau will have its World Oceans Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Beach at 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artistboat.org.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will have its third annual A Man & His Ribbon Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Wilbrydge Reception Hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $25. For information, call Cynthia McNelty at 409-392-3002.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be June 10 through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting registration for its 2019 Summer Music Funshop through July 1 at www.houstonchildren.org. Registration for Galveston children is $25. For information, email info@houstonc hildren.org or call 713-650-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.