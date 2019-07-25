HAPPY BIRTHDAY Melissa Moreno, Mary Henseler, Carolyn Gehart, Eddie Jean Williams, Kenzely Pickney Averette, Mercy Ayala, Quartesia Moody Alford, Agnes Barefield, Robert Kelly, Tori L. Harris, Shanna Bovio, Corey Foster, Marie Decker and Herb Foreman.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Gregory Sr. and Andrea Hopkins, celebrating 27 years of marriage.
