100 Women Who Care

100 Women Who Care – Clear Lake Bay Area was pleased to present their quarterly donation of $8,100 to Hope Active. Hope Active, in Webster, serves the needs of the local community through programs that provide local at-risk youth and families access to the necessary resources to grow and thrive. They have served over 2,800 individuals through their mentorship program, back to school drive, toy drive, pantry of diapers and essential items, scholarships and other supporting programs. Pictured from left are Raymond Steward and Michelle Owens, Nancy Ryan, Gale Schexnayder-Moch, Debbie May, Cindy Sebald, Tracy Bush and Justine Powell.

SATURDAY

Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque are holding their 12th annual 10 Men Standing on the Word of God Conference on Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. A brunch will be served at 9 a.m. — all are welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription