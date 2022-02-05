TODAY
Lagoonfest Texas will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Lago Mar, 12930 Crystal View Blvd. in Texas City. Lifeguards, aquatics/water sports attendants, admissions attendants, maintenance services, bartenders, cooks, servers, cashiers, bar backs and utility workers, as well as leads and supervisors are needed. Applicants should visit lagoonfest texas.com or call Terri McAndrew, 814-397-4938.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Author Jason Lee’s book signing event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1402 Broadway in Galveston. Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book. Tickets are $60 per person. For information, visit www.galveston history.org.
The Mainland Mardi Gras Gala will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit mainlandmardigras.com, or call Summer Chapman, 409-457-0273, or Dixie Sholmire, 281-635-0222.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bryan Museum will have its trading post event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Unique and eclectic items and collectables will be available for sale. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call Richard Farnsworth at 409-220-3022.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.cura tive.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting entries for children ages 6-14 to win a free ride on its float in the 17th annual Firefighter Children’s Parade set for 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Entries will be accepted via email at children@rosen berg-librayr.org through Monday. For information, visit childrensparade.org.
UPCOMING
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. Kim Randle, from Houston Methodist Hospital, will speak about stroke awareness. There will be a luncheon afterward, so take a side, salad or dessert to share. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Doryn Glenn, from the Galveston County Clerk’s Office, will speak about historical records from the Republic of Texas. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Galveston Youth Basketball League will have online registration at shorturl.at/ikIOP through Feb. 18. For boys and girls in grades 3-8. Registration is $100 per child. Volunteer coaches also are needed. For information, email Andrew Hobby, andrewhobby@gisd.org.
The Galveston Republican Women will have a candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. Donald Huffines, Col. Allen West, Hank Dugie, Janet Hoffman and Kevin Walsh will participate. Registration is $35. Must RSVP by Monday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie, rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0301.
